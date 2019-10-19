Pirates need trophies – Mokwena

Mokwena’s tenure at Bucs has come at a time where the Buccaneers have failed to lift a trophy since 2014.

READ: Mokwena prepared to die for Orlando Pirates

And already this season, Pirates have failed to make amends over two trophies after being knocked out of the Caf Champions League and the MTN8 Cup.

Bucs go on another quest for a trophy when they host Premier Soccer League rookies Stellenbosch FC in the first round of the Telkom Knockout at the Orlando Stadium today.

Going into this game, Mokwena insists they will do their level best in the competition, saying a club like Pirates deserves to be lifting trophies and wants to bring the happy days back at the club.

“I need air to breathe, Pirates need trophies and we know about our drought. We are well aware of the fact it started way before me and it will continued even if it is not me (in charge).

“So, it’s not about me, it’s about the club. The most important thing is to serve the club and make sure we do our utmost best to stop the drought,” said the Bucs mentor.

“A club like Orlando Pirates is magnitude, it’s a club that deserves to be winning trophies week in, week out, season in, season out. Competing for championships and trophies and that is the responsibility that comes with being at Orlando Pirates. I don’t need the trophies, the club needs the trophies, that is the most important thing.

“When you are at Pirates you are there to serve. Ours is just to serve and make sure we do the best we can to make sure that we fulfill the expectations, number one. Number two, we have to make sure we make our people happy. Our people deserve to be happy. We were once known to be the happy people, and we would like be known as the happy people again.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.