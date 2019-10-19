Truter looking for consistency from Swallows

New Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter has admitted it will be quite a task for him to drive the team into the promotion areas in the GladAfrica Championship as he has had to rebuild from scratch since taking over.

Truter was hired a few days after the Dube Birds sacked Zeca Marques after just five games in charge.

He said he had had to separate the team into two groups so he can try and get the core to understand his system before he gives everyone a chance.

“The boys are coachable, that is what I am happy about. They are taking it in and understanding the structure. Now it is about being consistent,” Truter said this week.

He said he had targeted four points in his first three games but now he will be happy with a two after losing at home to TS Galaxy on Wednesday afternoon.

He rued the chances they missed on Wednesday and said he had given his attackers a tongue lashing, telling them to come to the party and do their jobs properly. And now he is looking to reinforce his strike force.

“Right now it depends on who is available. We have people who have sent us CVs of players who are available but then the quality… I can’t bring MDC and ABC Motsepe League players to this league. At the same time the guys registered in the Premiership cannot be loaned now because the transfer window is closed.

“But we will look at it closer to January if we don’t find what we are looking for on those who are available now,” he added.

Truter still has a chance to reach his target of four points if he can beat an in-form Ajax Cape Town at Dobsonville Stadium this afternoon.

“These are our two biggest games we will play, other than Richards Bay and JDR who are at the top, I think the Galaxy and Ajax games were always going to be our biggest tests. I know what JDR and Richards Bay are about.

“Ajax’s system, flair and attacking powers makes them a difficult team.

“But we will be ready for them,” he said.

Other fixtures

Saturday

TS Sporting vs Jomo Cosmos

PTA University vs Mbombela United

Free State Stars vs Cape Umoya

Royal Eagles vs Uthongathi FC

Steenberg United vs Tshakhuma

Sunday

TS Galaxy vs JDR Stars

Richards Bay vs Real Kings

