Maritzburg into quarterfinals as Wits pay a heavy penalty

The game finished 1-1 after extra time, with Terrence Dzvukumanja netting for the Clever Boys in the 56th minute, but almost immediately Thabiso Kutumela levelled for the Team of Choice from the penalty spot.

The decision to award the penalty, however, was highly dubious, as Zitha Macheke clearly made every effort to tuck his hands behind his back but Deolin Mekola’s cross still struck him on the elbow.

The hero for United was 27 year-old goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle, making his first appearance of the season, and saving two of the Wits penalties in the shootout, while Sifiso Hlanti also blazed over the bar for Gavin Hunt’s men.

After Pogiso Sanoka’s first penalty was saved by Wits ‘keeper Ricardo Goss, Siyanda Xulu , Daylon Claasen and Judas Moseamedi scored for United, and when Mpandle kept out Mxolisi Machupu, the game was up.

The match itself saw United start the brighter, with Kutumela going on an early run and setting up

Mxolisi Kunene, but his shot was superbly saved by Goss, making only his second appearance of the season between the posts for the Clever Boys.

Wits took the lead after the break as Haashim Domingo’s corner was headed past Mpandle by Dzvukumanja. But their joy was short-lived as United went straight up the other end and won the penalty that levelled the match.

