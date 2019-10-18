Will the PSL ‘Big Three’ show their worth?

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will look to begin their Telkom Knockout campaigns with victories when they face Cape Town City, Stellenbosch FC and AmaZulu respectively in the first round of the competition.

Will the PSL ‘Big Three’ march on to the quarterfinals of the TKO or will they once again miss out on silverware?

Pirates and Sundowns failed to win the MTN8, while Chiefs did not play in this year’s competition, having finished outside of the top eight last season.

Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe take a look at the first round fixtures of the Telkom Knockout and also make predictions.

Watch the video below:

