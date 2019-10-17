Swallows rebuilding coming all right, says new coach

Truter replaced Zeca Marques who was fired after five games in charge of the Dube Birds.

Truter told Phakaaathi that he had only four days to prepare the team before his first game which ended in a draw away to Real Kings. But they could not get any point from Truter’s first game at home on Wednesday afternoon, losing 2-1 to TS Galaxy.

READ: Galaxy take advantage of shaky Swallows

“It was not a result we were looking for. Not at all… They scored from a direct free kick. Their other goal was a deflection from us. Other than that I don’t recall (Virgil) Vries making a save. They didn’t create much chances and we had better chances on the break,” he said after the match.

Swallows missed two clear chances towards the end of the match which could have turned the game on its head and Truter was left to rue the missed chances.

“Our problem right now is the lack of quality up front. I just spoke to our strikers now, telling them that they really need to come to the party because our defensive block is good, our midfield is good, the rotation and build up is good. It is just up front where we are lacking right now,” he said.

Asked what kind of team he inherited when he joined a few weeks ago, Truter said he had to start everything afresh.

“The structure wasn’t there,” he said. “It was aimless and at times the boys didn’t know where to run, where to move, their movement on and off the ball was a mess. That’s the work we had to get right in two weeks,” he said.

He also revealed that personal issues forced him to resign from his former team Richards Bay but he wouldn’t be drawn to reveal them. He said the fact that club chairman Jomo Biyela easily accepted his resignation is evidence to a strained relationship.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.