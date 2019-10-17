PSL News 17.10.2019 02:56 pm

Da Gama loving the Premiership challenge

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Owen Da Gama, coach of Highlands Park (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Owen Da Gama says he is enjoying the challenge in the Premiership, with his Highlands Park side going into another Cup tournament after losing in the final of the MTN8 1-0 to SuperSport United recently.

The Highlands coach highlighted his fixture list coming up in the next few days, but rather seeing it as an excuse for fatigue, he sees it as a chance for the club to improve.

“The nice about the PSL is that if you want to be a competitive teams an achieve things you have to face these challenges. Sunday we play Leopards, Wednesday we play Mamelodi Sundowns, Saturday we play Chippa United, Tuesday we play Orlando Pirates. This is where you try to learn as quickly as possible and try to grow as quickly as possible,” said Da Gama.

“But our focus for now is on the Sunday game. We believe what happened has  happened we have to learn from that and the mood in the camp is very good. The Telkom Knockout is another opportunity for the boys to prove themselves and learn once more. The more you play in these competitions, the more you learn as a club.”

