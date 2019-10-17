Goalkeeper crisis looms for Chiefs

Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is one yellow card away from suspension as Amakhosi head into Saturday’s Telkom Knockout clash against Cape Town City.

Amakhosi’s first-choice goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is also out injured.

Middendorp, however, believes that in Bruce Bvuma, he has a capable replacement for Khune and Akpeyi.

“I think we have built up Bruce as a potential goalkeeper, Bontle Molefe is young and definitely shouldn’t be the one to be brought in but with Bruce, he is a national team goalkeeper.

“We have Bruce if it happens (Akpeyi’s suspension) but I will not highlight it too much,” said Middendorp.

