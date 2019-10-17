PSL News 17.10.2019 01:48 pm

Goalkeeper crisis looms for Chiefs

Thembinkosi sekgaphane
Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp could soon find himself having a selection headache in the goalkeeping department.

Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is one yellow card away from suspension as Amakhosi head into Saturday’s Telkom Knockout clash against Cape Town City.

Amakhosi’s first-choice goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is also out injured.

Middendorp, however, believes that in Bruce Bvuma, he has a capable replacement for Khune and Akpeyi.

“I think we have built up Bruce as a potential goalkeeper, Bontle Molefe is young and definitely shouldn’t be the one to be brought in but with Bruce, he is a national team goalkeeper.

“We have Bruce if it happens (Akpeyi’s suspension) but I will not highlight it too much,” said Middendorp.

