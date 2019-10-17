TBT: George Lekgetho

Lekgetho recalls how they blamed Cosmos coach Jomo Sono for the lightning, accusing him of using muti.

“The game started well and everything was going well for us in this game,” Lekgetho told Phakaaathi.

“We won balls, it was going great, pound for pound with the other team and great football was on display. The weather started to change a little bit but we continued playing as there was clouds and it looked like it would rain.

“Suddenly lighting hit and the game had to stop because one of us, Jaconia “The Bull” Cibi, was hit by lightning and the game had to stop. The first thought was that Jomo was up to his tricks with the lighting. We thought this was related to muti because he didn’t want to lose to us.

“We all blamed Jomo Sono for the whole thing. Jaconia was going to write an exam Monday but he never went because he was hit by lighting and we had to replay the game. To this day I respect lighting and I am not comfortable when there is lighting.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.