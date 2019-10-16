Galaxy take advantage of shaky Swallows

Galaxy are now seventh with eight points after five games as they play catch-up in the league with their Caf Confederations forcing their games to be postponed.

The game got off to a bad start for the Dube Birds as they conceded an early goal through a free kick which Oubass Bathusi easily tucked in five minutes into the match. But five minutes later, the Beautiful Birds were level through Sipho Sibiya’s well taken header.

Swallows came close to taking the lead on 30 minutes but his header went just wide. The Rockets also threatened towards the end of the half but couldn’t find the right ball in the final third to make it count.

But 12 minutes into the second half the Rockets’ efforts were rewarded with Tshepo Chaine making an immediate impact, scoring just a minute after coming on.

Galaxy could have added one or two more goals but couldn’t properly execute their chances.

Swallows came close to getting an equaliser in the dying minutes and were generally unlucky to see their efforts going wide.

In other results, Uthongathi continued their good run beating Real Kings 2-1 and Royal Eagles recorded their first win beating Mbombela United 1-0.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.