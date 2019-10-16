Tovey not convinced of Chiefs’ title credentials

Amakhosi are currently sitting at the summit of the Absa Premier League table but Tovey says no one should bring out the champagne bottles yet.

The former Chiefs captain says the real test for Chiefs is yet to come as they have not faced strongest sides in the league.

“They got off to a good start and we commend them for that but I am still not convinced,” Tovey told Isolezwe.

“I still want to see a Chiefs that attack its enemies, that chases league titles like they used to in the past. There are games that they still need to play with their opponents that are also chasing the league title that is where we will see if they are prepared for it.

“The truth is it has been a long time since Chiefs won a trophy which is unacceptable for a big team like Chiefs. Last season they couldn’t even finish in the top eight,” added Tovey.

