PSL News 16.10.2019 12:12 pm

Sundowns confirm Manyisa’s serious injury

Phakaaathi Reporter
Dr Carl Table assists Oupa Manyisa during the Shell Helix Ultra Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that Oupa Manyisa’s injury is serious and the midfielder will need surgery on his right Achilles tendon.

The former Orlando Pirates captain suffered the injury during the club’s 4-2 loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the Shell Helix Cup last weekend, which saw him leaving the pitch before half-time.

Phakaaathi sources have revealed that Ace, as Manyisa is affectionately known, will be out for a long time and the injury has made him very worried about his career.

“He will need surgery on his right Achilles tendon, and the medical team will give a further update on his expected time on the sidelines,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Another player that picked up a knock at the weekend is in-form striker Ali Meza, although initial signs are that he could recover quickly. Meza is being assessed for his ankle sprain and undergoing conservative management. The medical team will give a further update in relation to how the forward responds to treatment.”

