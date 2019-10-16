Sundowns confirm Manyisa’s serious injury

The former Orlando Pirates captain suffered the injury during the club’s 4-2 loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the Shell Helix Cup last weekend, which saw him leaving the pitch before half-time.

Phakaaathi sources have revealed that Ace, as Manyisa is affectionately known, will be out for a long time and the injury has made him very worried about his career.

“He will need surgery on his right Achilles tendon, and the medical team will give a further update on his expected time on the sidelines,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Another player that picked up a knock at the weekend is in-form striker Ali Meza, although initial signs are that he could recover quickly. Meza is being assessed for his ankle sprain and undergoing conservative management. The medical team will give a further update in relation to how the forward responds to treatment.”

