Billiat puzzled by reported rift with Middendorp

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has dismissed the reported feud between him and coach Ernst Middendorp.

Speaking to journalists during a press conference in Naturena on Wednesday, the Zimbabwean star claimed that he and Middendorp have a good working relationship.

“I don’t know that,” Billiat responded with a cheeky smile on the quest about a feud between him and Middendorp.

“Just now I was greeting him, I don’t know where this is coming from…

“Come on, I am working with the coach every day. This is my first time I am hearing about it, come on.”

Middendorp told reporters at previous press conference that some of his players wanted special treatment and that was viewed as a hint that Billiat was acting like a prima donna at the club.

 

