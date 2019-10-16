Billiat puzzled by reported rift with Middendorp

Speaking to journalists during a press conference in Naturena on Wednesday, the Zimbabwean star claimed that he and Middendorp have a good working relationship.

“I don’t know that,” Billiat responded with a cheeky smile on the quest about a feud between him and Middendorp.

“Just now I was greeting him, I don’t know where this is coming from…

“Come on, I am working with the coach every day. This is my first time I am hearing about it, come on.”

Middendorp told reporters at previous press conference that some of his players wanted special treatment and that was viewed as a hint that Billiat was acting like a prima donna at the club.

