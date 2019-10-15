Middendorp pleased with Chiefs performance in friendlies

Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns 4-2 in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup on Saturday but lost 2-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic in the Macufe Cup on Sunday.

“I am happy with the tour. It was a good part of our preparations for going to the next matches,” Middendorp told his club’s website.

“The first one against Sundowns was a good win. I am happy a player like Leonardo Castro came to the party and put up his hand as a force to be reckoned with. Yagan Sasman was also tested on what I thought is his rightful position at centre-back. A few other combinations came to the fore.”

Middendorp admitted that the result against Celtic was not good, but added that his side achieved what they wanted to achieve in this match.

“We played with mostly the players that have not played in four months. Some came through with good performances and some struggled a bit. But it’s all good.

“We have seen a pool of players that will be on standby and ready when called upon to do the job.

“This was to give the young lads some look and feel of the first-team experience,” Middendorp said.

Chiefs will next face Cape Town City in the first round of the Telkom Knockout on Saturday.

