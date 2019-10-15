Failed overseas move affected me, admits Pirates star Lorch

Lorch has struggled to regain the form that saw him crowned Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Year last season.

READ: Former Pirates striker begins repair job at FS Stars

Straight after his scintillating 2018/19 season for Pirates, French sides Dijon and Toulouse, as well as Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, were reported to be after his services, but those moves failed to materialise.

“The failure to move affected me. I have to be honest because I was looking forward to playing overseas with the best players but obviously it didn’t happen and I have to focus on my team,” Lorch told IOL after Sunday’s Mandela Challenge match between South Africa and Mali in Port Elizabeth, which Bafana Bafana won 2-1.

The 26-year-old is still hopeful that he will realise his dream of playing abroad someday.

“I still believe that it will happen. I just have to work hard and score goals for the team in the coming matches just like I did last season,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.