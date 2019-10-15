Mosimane seeks revenge against Chiefs

Mosimane’s side lost 4-2 to Amakhosi in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup last Saturday at the FNB Stadium, with Leonardo Castro scoring a hat-trick and Khama Billiat scoring the fourth goal for Chiefs.

The Brazilians’ coach feels his side could have done better against Amakhosi with the number of opportunities created especially in the second half.

“If they can score four goals, then we can also outscore them,” Mosimane said. “There is no friendly between Chiefs and Sundowns.”

“Castro and Billiat came back to bite me. But see you in two weeks’ time. I can assure you it will be a completely different ball game. We lost a game, not a friendly.

“There is no excuse, Chiefs beat us fair and square. I refreshed the team and we lost, it’s not a gamble. They are a well-rested and focused, while we are constantly on the plane travelling all over Africa in Caf Champions League matches.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.