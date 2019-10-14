‘Injured’ Leopards star in hot water

The ‘injured’ Ngele played for the Zebras last month against Malawi in a World Cup qualifier.

According to WeekendPost in Botswana, Leopards are starting to question Ngele’s attitude towards the club after he only played only 30 minutes for Lidoda Duvha before going off injured, only for him to play for his national team.

Ngele signed a two-year-deal with Leopards at the start of the season after spending months on the side lines at Mamelodi Sundowns.

With new Lidoda Duvha coach Luc Eymael said to be looking to make signings in January to strengthen his squad, it remains to be seen if the club will let go of Ngele.

