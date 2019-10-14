PSL News 14.10.2019 04:52 pm

‘Injured’ Leopards star in hot water

Phakaaathi Reporter
‘Injured’ Leopards star in hot water

Mogakolodi Ngele (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards midfielder Mogakolodi Ngele left the club’s technical team perplexed when he told the coaches that he was injured, only for him to play for the Botswana national team.

The ‘injured’ Ngele played for the Zebras last month against Malawi in a World Cup qualifier.

According to WeekendPost in Botswana, Leopards are starting to question Ngele’s attitude towards the club after he only played only 30 minutes for Lidoda Duvha before going off injured, only for him to play for his national team.

Ngele signed a two-year-deal with Leopards at the start of the season after spending months on the side lines at Mamelodi Sundowns.

With new Lidoda Duvha coach Luc Eymael said to be looking to make signings in January to strengthen his squad, it remains to be seen if the club will let go of Ngele.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Oupa Manyisa blow for Sundowns 14.10.2019
Billiat opens up about possible return to Sundowns 14.10.2019
Khune set to miss City and Sundowns clashes 14.10.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 