Bank reportedly drags ex-Chiefs, Pirates star to court

According to the Sunday World, Mahlangu and his wife Nomxolisi got a R690 000 personal loan from Absa in July 7 2016.

They were reportedly expected to pay R8 000 a month for 240 months, however they allegedly did not make payment for 11 months and were R100 000 in arrears.

The Sunday newspaper reports that the bank is trying to get the court to force the couple to pay the capital amount plus 10.41% interest per annum from February 8.

“The defendants’ account has been in delinquent status for 751 days. Notwithstanding demand, the defendants failed and/ or neglected and/or refused to pay the aforesaid amount to the first plaintiff. As at 7 February 2019 the defendants’ indebtedness to the first plaintiff is the sum of R734 692 together with further interest and costs,” read the court papers.

Mahlangu and his wife used their Brakpan Noord Extension 9 house as security for the loan.

The former Chiefs and Pirates star denied having a loan with Absa and also rubbished reports that he is in debt.

“You have been sent by white people to write negative things about we black celebrities. How come you don’t write about white rugby and cricket players? For the record, I don’t bank with Absa, but with FNB and I have not obtained any loan from Absa bank. I will speak to my legal team and ask you to explain how you got hold of those papers,” Mahlangu is quoted as saying by the Sunday World.

