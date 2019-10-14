Khune set to miss City and Sundowns clashes

Khune suffered the injury on his second appearance for the club this season, against Baroka two weeks ago.

READ: Chiefs thump Sundowns to win Shell Cup

“Khune is sidelined for the month,” Middendorp told the Chiefs website.

Middendorp, however, is confident he has capable replacements to do the job in Khune’s absence.

“What’s important though is that we have all positions covered,” he said.

Chiefs will next face Cape Town City in the Telkom Knockout Cup this coming weekend, before meeting Mamelodi Sundowns in the league match on October 27.

As a result of his injury, Khune will miss these two crucial games for Amakhosi, with Daniel Akpeyi expected to continue in between the sticks for Amakhosi. The Nigerian goalkeeper has done well in Khune’s absence.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.