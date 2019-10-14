Mixed fortunes for Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs put on a clinical display with Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro finding the form that saw them form a deadly partnership which gave defenders nightmares at Sundowns a few seasons ago.

Castro was the Man-of-the-Match on Saturday after scoring a hattrick on which Billiat had a hand in all the goals – adding the fourth in a 4-2 win.

READ: Mosimane bemoans missed chances in Shell Cup drubbing

Middendorp was happy with the display and said it was good to keep the team’s fluidity going ahead of a testing match at the weekend. The Glamour Boys travel to Cape Town for a Telkom Knockout match against Cape Town City on Saturday afternoon.

“It was a nice afternoon with over 90 minutes of competitive football,” said Middendorp after the match. “We were very clinical in the first half knowing of course that it would be a different game to manage in the second half – that was clear for me.

“In the end I am happy to have seen some players like Philani Zulu, Kabelo (Mahlasela) and Kgotso (Moleko) in the second half. Njabulo Blom as well, who is not a regular but performed in very productive way at right back,” he added.

“The competition gave both teams a chance to have a competitive game during the Fifa break which came just after another additional week off.

“This is something good ahead of the upcoming games,” said Middendorp.

Yesterday however, Amakhosi could not replicate the same performance but perhaps it was due to the fact that they started with players who have not had much game time in recent months.

Celtic took the lead in the first half through Thato Lingwati. Chiefs tried to get back into the game with the likes of Siphelele Ntshangase, Dumisani Zuma and Kabelo Mahlasela proving their capabilities up front but found Sipho Chaine in the Celtic goal in top form.

Tumisho Mogakwe capitalised on Bruce Bvuma’s error-strewn display to make it 2-0. Bvuma let a ball – which looked to be an easy catch – bounce off his chest and into Mogakwe path and he made no mistake.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.