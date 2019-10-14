Billiat opens up about possible return to Sundowns

Billiat was linked with a move back to Sundowns during the August transfer window with reports suggesting he was not happy with how Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was managing the team.

“At time the reports were doing the rounds, I tried not to think about it so that it wouldn’t disturb me,” Billiat was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“Everything that I read on social media was all rumours. I would hear people saying I want to go back but I am happy here, this is my home.

“I have to turn the situation into what I want it to be. It is what I want it to be and I hope it stays this way.”

Khama was on the scoresheet when Chiefs beat Sundowns this past weekend.

The Zimbabwean international scored one goal and his teammate Leonardo Castro scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over their former club in the Shell Helix Cup last Saturday.

