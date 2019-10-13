Chiefs’ Macufe Cup dominance ends as Celtic get rare win

Amakhosi, who had impressively beat Mamelodi Sundowns 4-2 a day earlier, fielded a weakened team as some of the players who have hardly featured this season were given a run.

The likes of Lorenzo Gordinho, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Kabelo Mahlasela and Siphelele Ntshangase were given a rare run.

It was however not for a lack of effort from Amakhosi that they couldn’t find the back of the net but rather a case of missed chances and Sipho Chaine’s brave goalkeeping stopping them from getting goals.

Celtic took the lead four minutes to half time when Thato Lingwati was afforded a free header inside the Amakhosi box.

In the second half, Bruce Bvuma bundled what looked to be a simple catch from a free-kick, letting the ball bounce off his chest and onto Tumisho Mogakwe’s path. The attacker made no mistake and put the ball into the net for Celtic’s insurance goal.

