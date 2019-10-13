Ntseki off to a flyer as Bafana clip Eagles’ wings

Bafana Bafana went into the game without their attacking duo Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba, who both failed late fitness tests.

The in-form Bradley Grobler led the line instead of Mothiba, while Keagan Dolly returned to the Bafana starting line-up, after missing the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations through injury, and Thulani Serero was

also given a start by head coach Molefi Ntseki.

Both sides looked threatening in attack in the early stages, and Bradley Grobler just failed to get on the end of an Innocent Maela cross in the 15th minute. In the 22nd minute Mali striker Hadi Sacko

had a shot that was deflected over the bar.

Bafana went in front a couple of minutes later, as Dolly’s fine pass released Serero, and he was brought down in the box by Kiki Kouyate, for a clear penalty.

Dean Furman stepped up and sent Eagles goalkeeper Dijigui the wrong way, for his fourth goal in Bafana colours.

Ntseki was forced into a change as Dolly hobbled from the pitch with yet another injury in the 40th minute, and was replaced by Themba Zwane.

But the move actually helped Bafana as Zwane latched onto a pass from Thembinkosi Lorch and drilled a low shot past Diarra.

Bafana might have gone further in front a few minutes into the second half, as the effervescent Serero played a ball through for Grobler, but he couldn’t quite get his shot away.

Grobler did get on the end of a cross just before the hour mark, but this time he nodded the ball over the bar.

Mali pulled a goal back with 15 minutes on the clock as Sekou Koita finished off a lovely move, the striker drilling a low shot past Darren Keet, who came on as a half time substitute for Ronwen Williams.

Another substitute Kermit Erasmus nearly extend Bafana’s lead in the final minute, but his curled effort was superbly saved by Diarra.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.