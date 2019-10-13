PSL News 13.10.2019 03:04 pm

Blow by blow: Bafana Bafana vs Mali

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 05: Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki with players during the South African national men's soccer team training session at Orlando Stadium on September 05, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana host Mali at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on Sunday afternoon.

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Full time: Bafana Bafana 2-1 Mali

– 90′ 4 minutes of added time will be played

– 82′ Mathoho with a superb sliding tackle to clear the ball

– 80′ Keet makes a save

– 63′ double substitution for Bafana Phiri and Mokeke come on for Mokotjo and Serero first substitute for Bafana

– 58′ Grobler’s header goes over the goal posts

– 53′ Morena is offside

– 46′ Williams is replaced by Keet

Half time: Bafana Bafana 2-0 Mali

– 45+’ Zwane scores the second goal. Bafana Bafana 2-0 Mali

– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 43′ Williams called in to make another save

– 39′ forced change for Bafana. Dolly is replaced by Themba Zwane

– 24′ Furman sends the keeper the wrong way. Bafana Bafana 1-0 Mali

– 22′ Serero is tackled in the box. Penalty to South Afric

– 19′ Mali strings a few passes together but the final shot goes out for a corner

– 8′ brilliant save from Williams, corner kick to Mali

– 6′ both sides fighting for the ball in the middle of the field

– 3′ Dolly concedes a foul

– kickoff

Starting XI

Bafana Bafana: Williams (GK), Morena, Mathoho, Hlatshwayo (c), Maela, Mokotjo, Furman, Serero, Lorch, Dolly, Grobler

