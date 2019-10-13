PSL News 13.10.2019 12:24 pm

Mothiba and Tau fail fitness test

Phakaaathi Reporter
Percy Tau of South Africa (r) walks off in disappointment during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between South Africa and Morocco at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo, Egypt on 01 July 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana team doctor Thulani Ngwenya has confirmed that forwards Lebo Mothiba and Percy Tau will not play against Mali.

Tau and Mothiba were nursing injuries in the week leading up to the Nelson Mandela Challenge clash.

The two forwards have been ruled out by Ngwenya who had hoped that both players would heal from their injuries after they missed a few training sessions during the week.

Mothiba and Tau joined the national need carrying injuries they sustained while playing for their respective clubs.

“This has been one of the most difficult camps ever in terms of injuries, and while we have done the best we can to get all the players ready for this important match, it is unfortunate that Lebo and Percy failed a late fitness test and thus cannot be part of the matchday squad. We can only wish them a speedy recovery,” Bafana Bafana doctor Thulani Ngwenya told the Safa website.

