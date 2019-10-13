Mothiba and Tau fail fitness test

Tau and Mothiba were nursing injuries in the week leading up to the Nelson Mandela Challenge clash.

The two forwards have been ruled out by Ngwenya who had hoped that both players would heal from their injuries after they missed a few training sessions during the week.

Mothiba and Tau joined the national need carrying injuries they sustained while playing for their respective clubs.

“This has been one of the most difficult camps ever in terms of injuries, and while we have done the best we can to get all the players ready for this important match, it is unfortunate that Lebo and Percy failed a late fitness test and thus cannot be part of the matchday squad. We can only wish them a speedy recovery,” Bafana Bafana doctor Thulani Ngwenya told the Safa website.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.