Chiefs thump Sundowns to win Shell Cup

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 12: Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro is challenge by Harold Majadibodu of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Shell Helix Ultra Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns 4-2 at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs beat Sundowns to win the Shell Helix Ultra Cup in the second installment of the friendly cup competition.

Amakhosi forwards Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro scored four goals for Chiefs to defeat their former side Sundowns.

Castro scored his first hat trick for Amakhosi against his former side. Billiat had several changes but managed to bury one.

Former Chiefs goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse conceded 4 goals in the first half before substitute Ali Meza scored the first goal for the visitors before Sundowns got a penalty in referee’s optional time which Gaston Sirino put past Daniel Akpeyi.

