Blow by blow: Chiefs vs Sundowns

Follow the game LIVE HERE!
Full time: 4-2
-90′ Sirino scores from the penalty spot. 4-2
– 87′ Meza is carried off the field with an injury
– 81′ Mkhulise misses a seater in a one on one with Akpeyi
– 80′ Ntshangase comes on for Billiat
– 73′ Meza hits the side netting
– 70′ throw in for Sundowns
– 68′ goal kick for Chiefs
– 59′ Meza scores the first goal for Sundowns. 4-1
– 54′ Sirino comes on for Jali
– 47′ Castro’s shot goes over the goal post
– the second half is underway
– HALF TIME: 4-0
– 45+’ Billiat scores the fourth goal. 4-0
– 45+’ Castro completes his hattrick
– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be played
– 40′ Manyisa is carried off the field with an injury he will be replaced by Kekana
– 34′ Seabi’s shot is saved by Akpeyi
– 30′ Castro scores his second goal after the ball was played back into his path by Pieterse
– 25′ free-kick to Sundowns outside the penalty box of Chiefs
– 22′ Majadibodu receives medical treatment following a challenge from Billiat
– 18′ Chiefs win possession as Sundowns were trying to get into the final third
– 16′ free kick to Chiefs, Manyama’s cross is met by Castro who puts the ball over the goal posts
– 14′ great build-up from Chiefs but the ball end up in the goalkeeper’s hands
– 8′ Castro scores the first goal of the match after profiting from Billiat’s run into the final third
– 6′ Chiefs building slowly towards Sundowns’ goalposts. The last shot off Baccus hits the goal post and goes out for a goal kick to Sundowns
– 2′ Sundowns with an early striker that goes wide at goal. Goal kick to Chiefs
– the game gets underway
Starting XI
Kaizer Chiefs: Akpeyi, Sasman, Cardoso, Blom, Zulu, Katsande ©, Baccus, Manyama, Zuma, Billiat, Castro
Mamelodi Sundowns: Pieterse, Seabi, Lakay, Jali, Majadibodu, Mayisa, Rantie, Ngoma, Mkhulise, Arendse, Coetzee
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.