Blow by blow: Chiefs vs Sundowns

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Full time: 4-2

-90′ Sirino scores from the penalty spot. 4-2

– 87′ Meza is carried off the field with an injury

– 81′ Mkhulise misses a seater in a one on one with Akpeyi

– 80′ Ntshangase comes on for Billiat

– 73′ Meza hits the side netting

– 70′ throw in for Sundowns

– 68′ goal kick for Chiefs

– 59′ Meza scores the first goal for Sundowns. 4-1

– 54′ Sirino comes on for Jali

– 47′ Castro’s shot goes over the goal post

– the second half is underway

– HALF TIME: 4-0

– 45+’ Billiat scores the fourth goal. 4-0

– 45+’ Castro completes his hattrick

– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 40′ Manyisa is carried off the field with an injury he will be replaced by Kekana

– 34′ Seabi’s shot is saved by Akpeyi

– 30′ Castro scores his second goal after the ball was played back into his path by Pieterse

– 25′ free-kick to Sundowns outside the penalty box of Chiefs

– 22′ Majadibodu receives medical treatment following a challenge from Billiat

– 18′ Chiefs win possession as Sundowns were trying to get into the final third

– 16′ free kick to Chiefs, Manyama’s cross is met by Castro who puts the ball over the goal posts

– 14′ great build-up from Chiefs but the ball end up in the goalkeeper’s hands

– 8′ Castro scores the first goal of the match after profiting from Billiat’s run into the final third

– 6′ Chiefs building slowly towards Sundowns’ goalposts. The last shot off Baccus hits the goal post and goes out for a goal kick to Sundowns

– 2′ Sundowns with an early striker that goes wide at goal. Goal kick to Chiefs

– the game gets underway

Starting XI

Kaizer Chiefs: Akpeyi, Sasman, Cardoso, Blom, Zulu, Katsande ©, Baccus, Manyama, Zuma, Billiat, Castro

Mamelodi Sundowns: Pieterse, Seabi, Lakay, Jali, Majadibodu, Mayisa, Rantie, Ngoma, Mkhulise, Arendse, Coetzee

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.