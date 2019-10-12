PSL News 12.10.2019 04:04 pm

Blow by blow: Chiefs vs Sundowns

Blow by blow: Chiefs vs Sundowns

Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs are challenged by Ricardo Nascimento and Tiyani Mabunda of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will face off in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup at the FNB Stadium.

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Full time: 4-2

-90′ Sirino scores from the penalty spot. 4-2

– 87′ Meza is carried off the field with an injury

– 81′ Mkhulise misses a seater in a one on one with Akpeyi

– 80′ Ntshangase comes on for Billiat

– 73′ Meza hits the side netting

– 70′ throw in for Sundowns

– 68′ goal kick for Chiefs

– 59′ Meza scores the first goal for Sundowns. 4-1

– 54′ Sirino comes on for Jali

– 47′ Castro’s shot goes over the goal post

– the second half is underway

HALF TIME: 4-0 

– 45+’ Billiat scores the fourth goal. 4-0

– 45+’ Castro completes his hattrick

– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 40′ Manyisa is carried off the field with an injury he will be replaced by Kekana

– 34′ Seabi’s shot is saved by Akpeyi

– 30′ Castro scores  his second goal after the ball was played back into his path by Pieterse

– 25′ free-kick to Sundowns outside the penalty box of Chiefs

– 22′ Majadibodu receives medical treatment following a challenge from Billiat

– 18′ Chiefs win possession as Sundowns were trying to get into the final third

– 16′ free kick to Chiefs, Manyama’s cross is met by Castro who puts the ball over the goal posts

– 14′ great build-up from Chiefs but the ball end up in the goalkeeper’s hands

– 8′ Castro scores the first goal of the match after profiting from Billiat’s run into the final third

– 6′ Chiefs building slowly towards Sundowns’ goalposts. The last shot off Baccus hits the goal post and goes out for a goal kick to Sundowns

– 2′ Sundowns with an early striker that goes wide at goal. Goal kick to Chiefs

– the game gets underway

Starting XI

Kaizer Chiefs: Akpeyi, Sasman, Cardoso, Blom, Zulu, Katsande ©, Baccus, Manyama, Zuma, Billiat, Castro

Mamelodi Sundowns: Pieterse, Seabi, Lakay, Jali, Majadibodu, Mayisa, Rantie, Ngoma, Mkhulise, Arendse, Coetzee

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chiefs will beat Sundowns – Motaung 12.10.2019
Chiefs set for two cup finals this weekend 11.10.2019
Ex-Chiefs duo training with AmaZulu 10.10.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 