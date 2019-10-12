PSL News 12.10.2019 10:22 am

Chiefs will beat Sundowns – Motaung

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs will beat Sundowns – Motaung

Bobby Motaung, Football Manager of Kaizer Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says his side will pull out all the stops to be crowned Shell Helix Ultra Cup champions on Saturday afternoon.

Motaung is confident that his side will go out to beat Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon at the FNB Stadium.

Sundowns won the cup last season but Motaung believes the second installment of the Shell Helix Cup will yield positive results for his side.

Motaung says Chiefs is prepared and will go into this match with confidence and a winning mentality.

“We don’t go to games to lose. This one is a definite win. We play to win everything match,” Motaung told Goal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chiefs set for two cup finals this weekend 11.10.2019
Ex-Chiefs duo training with AmaZulu 10.10.2019
Ex-Chiefs star unveiled as new ABC Motsepe side head coach 10.10.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 