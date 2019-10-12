Chiefs will beat Sundowns – Motaung

Motaung is confident that his side will go out to beat Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon at the FNB Stadium.

Sundowns won the cup last season but Motaung believes the second installment of the Shell Helix Cup will yield positive results for his side.

Motaung says Chiefs is prepared and will go into this match with confidence and a winning mentality.

“We don’t go to games to lose. This one is a definite win. We play to win everything match,” Motaung told Goal.

