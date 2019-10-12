PSL News 12.10.2019 09:13 am

Bafana legend set to scout players for Swallows

Phakaaathi Reporter
FILE PICTURE: Aaron Mokoena. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena has been appointed as a scout by GladAfrica Championship side Swallows FC.

Swallows returned to the second tier of South African football after purchasing the status on Maccabi FC.

With CEO Sipho Xulu and MEC of education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi spearheading Swallows’ revival Mokoena is the second South African football legend given an administrative role at the club.

Swallows appointed Fani Madiba as the club’s technical director at the start of the season. Mokoena is expected to work alongside coach Brandon Truter to identify players that can help the team gain promotion into the Absa Premiership.

“Everything has been finalised; I am just waiting to sign on the dotted line,” Mokoena was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“I will also go out there and watch how opposition play – more of spying – and report back to the coach. Being the head of scouting is a position that suits me fine because I believe that I have an eye for talent. I am excited that I will do that for a big brand like Moroka Swallows; I mean the confidence shown inron  me by the chairman, CEO Sipho Xulu and Panyaza Lesufi, made me not to think twice but join this establishment.”

