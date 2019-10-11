Will Ntseki pass the test or will he flounder?

This will be Molefi Ntseki’s first match in charge of Bafana following the resignation of head coach Stuart Baxter after the Afcon tournament.

With all the noise having been made about a local coach, Ntseki will get a chance to show that local coaches have what it takes to the national team to greater heights. The question is, will he impress or will he flounder?

Prior to the Bafana game, Pitso Mosimane and Ernst Middendorp have a score to settle when Mamelodi Sundowns meet Kaizer Chiefs in the Shell Helix Cup at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The two coaches were embroiled in a television spat on Monday night and all eyes will be on them to see who settles the score against the other.

Watch as Phakaaathi host Khaya Ndubane and his guests Tshepo Ntsoelengoe and Thembinkosi Sekgaphane talk about these games.

