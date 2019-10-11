Brockie must be given a chance, says Mngonyama

Brockie moved to the Team of Choice from Mamelodi Sundowns on a season-long loan deal, however, the striker has not rediscovered the form that made him a household name at SuperSport United.

Mngonyama says he understands that the striker is under pressure because he is expected to score for the coastal club.

Brockie didn’t enjoy a lot of game time at Sundowns because he wasn’t scoring goals from coach Pitso Mosimane’s side.

“Brockie is at the club and he needs to play. He will get used to playing again and his confidence will grow and he will be playing the way he used to,” Mngonyama was quoted by Isolezwe.

“As his teammates, we must support him because we know what he can do because we work with him.

“Fans want results from the team and the players but they don’t understand where you come from or where you have been. We know once he gets past this stage he will be at his best. I want to ask Maritzburg United fans to be patient with him. Brockie will help the team as the season goes on.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.