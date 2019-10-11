SABC group chief executive Madoda Mxakwe confirmed that the two parties were in talks to end the ongoing saga around broadcasting Bafana Bafana games on radio and television platforms.

Mxakwe revealed that there are a few issues that they still need to iron out before the official announcement can be made.

“We have been engaging with Safa for months now and I am glad to announce that we are in the process of finalising a couple of things.

“We will be coming back to announce a fully-fledged partnership and hopefully in the three to four weeks‚” Mxakwe was quoted by TimesLIVE.

“It’s an all-inclusive engagement we have been having because it looks at the senior women‚ men and all the other junior and senior national teams.

“I would not want to get into the details but suffice to say there is a commitment as the public broadcaster to ensure that we broadcast the sports of national interest.

“But that needs to be balanced with the commercial viability and whether some of these contracts makes business sense to the SABC.

“We are working on a strategy on sports rights acquisition‚ where we are balancing the public mandate as well [as] financial viability of the institution.

“If you look at radio‚ on any given week we reach lots of listeners and all of those sports rights that we are negotiating are for TV‚ radio and digital.”

