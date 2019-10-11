PSL News 11.10.2019 01:23 pm

Dates and venues confirmed for TKO fixtures

Phakaaathi Reporter
The Telkom Knockout trophy (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

The dates, times, and venues for the opening round of the Telkom Knockout cup have been confirmed by the Premier Soccer League.

The first game between Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits will kick-off the straight after the international break on Friday 18 at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates managed to avoid each other in the first round when they were drawn against Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City respectively.

Defending champions Baroka FC will play against reigning MTN 8 champions SuperSport United.

FIXTURES:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

Maritzburg United vs Bidvest Wits – 8pm (Harry Gwala Stadium)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs – 3pm (Cape Town Stadium)

Golden Arrows vs Polokwane City – 3pm (Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium)

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FC – 6pm (Orlando Stadium)

SuperSport United vs Baroka FC – 8.15pm (Lucas Moripe Stadium)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Amazulu – 3pm (Lucas Moripe Stadium)

Highlands Park vs Black Leopards – 3pm (Makhulong Stadium)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

Chippa United vs Bloemfontein Celtic – 7.30pm (Sisa Madukashe Stadium)

