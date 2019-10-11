PSL News 11.10.2019 09:52 am

Chiefs set for two cup finals this weekend

Phakaaathi Reporter
Daniel Cardoso of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows on the 01 October 2019 at FNB Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs are in line to win two trophies this weekend when they face Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday and Sunday.

Chiefs will square off with Sundowns on Saturday for the Shell Helix Ultra Cup before having Celtic a day later in the annual Macufe Cup match on Sunday afternoon.

Amakhosi have not won a trophy in over three-season and are desperate for silverware.

Coach Ernst Middendorp hopes his side win the trophies and carry the momentum into the league and Telkom Knockout fixtures.

Chiefs won three consecutive matches against Baroka FC, AmaZulu, and Bloemfontein Celtic before the international break.

Amakhosi will hope that the Macufe Cup and Shell Helix Cup help the team stay on course during the Fifa international break.

The previous international break saw Amakhosi stumble and lose their place at the summit of the Absa Premiership table momentarily before bouncing back.

“This cup is the perfect way for us to keep in match shape,” Katsande explained to the Chiefs website.

“We have been doing well recently and we don’t want to lose our momentum and it is good to have this fixture against Sundowns. We going to approach it in a competitive way and give the fans something to shout about.”

