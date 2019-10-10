PSL News 10.10.2019 05:00 pm

Ex-Chiefs duo training with AmaZulu

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tsepo Masilela of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs defenders Mario Booysen and Tsepo Masilela are training with KZN side AmaZulu.

Phakaaathi had previously reported that Usuthu were close to signing Booysen after he was invited to train with the KZN outfit.

READ: AmaZulu close to signing ex-Chiefs defender

Booysen has been joined by Bafana Bafana legend Masilela two weeks into his trial stint with Usuthu.

A Phakaaathi source revealed that Usuthu were looking for senior players that could mentor the youngsters in the team.

AmaZulu media officer Brilliant Mkhathini confirmed that the duo were training with the club.

“Both Masilela and Mario Booysen are with us,” Mkhathini told Phakaaathi.

“Mario (Booysen) arrived first and he was joined by Masilela a week later.

“They are training and obviously the club might need one of them or sign both; it will be up to the coach to make that final decision.

“The club is not in a rush to make a decision on signing them because we know what they are capable of, but we also understand that they have been out of action for some time so they are getting that look in from the technical team and will see what happens,” concluded Mkhathini.

