Baroka to fight for their Telkom Knockout title

Phakaaathi Reporter
POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 22: Sbonelo Ngubane of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Highlands Park at Peter Mokaba Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC defender Sbonelo Ngubane admits that they were drawn against a very difficult side in the Telkom Knockout.

Bakgaga were drawn against MTN8 champions SuperSport United on Wednesday afternoon.

“SuperSport is a team that is always competing for silverware so they are not an easy side. But we are not going to allow them walk all over us and let our title go, we are the defending champions and we will show it on the day,” Ngubane told Phakaaathi.

Ngubane believes that Baroka have what it takes to defend their TKO title.

“We didn’t win the cup by mistake last season and we are prepared to prove that by fighting against the opponent. Fighting to keep something that is already yours is easier than trying to take something from someone or going on a quest to win something.”

