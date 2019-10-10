Baroka to fight for their Telkom Knockout title

Bakgaga were drawn against MTN8 champions SuperSport United on Wednesday afternoon.

“SuperSport is a team that is always competing for silverware so they are not an easy side. But we are not going to allow them walk all over us and let our title go, we are the defending champions and we will show it on the day,” Ngubane told Phakaaathi.

Ngubane believes that Baroka have what it takes to defend their TKO title.

“We didn’t win the cup by mistake last season and we are prepared to prove that by fighting against the opponent. Fighting to keep something that is already yours is easier than trying to take something from someone or going on a quest to win something.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.