Gabuza given leave after missing son’s funeral for MTN8 final

SuperSport United striker Thamsanqa Gabuza has been given time off to go back home by coach Kaitano Tembo.

WATCH: Was Gabuza selfish to not attend his son’s funeral?

Gabuza shocked many when he told his teammates and coach that he had missed the funeral of his son in order to prepare for last Saturday’s MTN8 final against Highlands Park.

However, teammate Clayton Daniels says the striker has been allowed to go home to spend time with his family back in KwaZulu-Natal, while the rest of the players returned to training this week.

“He has taken a break, the coach has given him some time to fill up where he can and spend some time with the family,” said the United defender.

