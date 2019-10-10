I’m not the best by any means – Sundowns defender

Lebusa gained recognition for a fine season so far when he was called into Molefi Ntseki’s squad for Bafana Bafana’s Nelson Mandela Challenge clash with Mali in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

It was the 26-year-old’s first call-up since 2015, however, and he does not expect to immediately dislodge either Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo or Buhle Mkhwanazi from the middle of the Bafana defence.

“Everyone is titled to their opinion, but I wouldn’t say I am the best,” was Lebusa’s view.

“I work hard to try to be the best I can. I don’t know (who is the best), but it’s definitely not me.

“It is good competition (at the back) with me and Tyson (Hlatshwayo) I know from way back at Ajax. I am happy to be with him again and am here to learn from him and Buhle,” added Lebusa.

The Sundowns defender may still, however, get a start against Mali, given the fact that regular leftback Sifiso Hlanti is out. Lebusa has played much of his career at leftback, and could yet get the nod ahead of Orlando Pirates’ Innocent Maela.

Bafana confirmed, meanwhile, that midfielder Bongani Zungu has been withdrawn because of injury, with Highlands Park’s Mothobi Mvala taking his place.

Strasbourg striker Lebo Mothiba, and SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and midfielder Dean Furman remain injury doubts, though Percy Tau would appear to be fit and available to take on Mali in Bafana’s only scheduled friendly before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers kick off against Ghana and Sudan in November.

Lebusa, meanwhile, says he is inspired by the overseas-based players, like Tau, in the Bafana squad.

“It gives me motivation to work harder,” he said.

