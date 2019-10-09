New Chippa coach not afraid to lose his job

Mapeza was appointed as the new coach after Clinton Larsen was fired and Duran Francis, who was in charge of the team for two games as a caretaker coach, was also fired.

United have had two coaches in the first eight matches of the new season. The Zimbabwean coach’s agent revealed that they had clauses in his contract to protect him from getting fired prematurely.

“Look‚ in this industry as coaches it’s either you resign or you get sacked. At the end of the day football is about the results‚” Mapeza told TimesLIVE.

“I was there just to see the environment and the players. It was a day for me to just meet the players. I didn’t do much in terms of getting them to do what I want to do with them‚” he said.

“With these two weeks [for the Fifa international break] I will have ample time to analyse each and every situation‚ what really went wrong and what was happening before I came here‚” he said.

“What really transpired in those eight games before I came. I think everybody understands the situation at the moment that we need to move away from that position.”

“I will leave everything in God’s hands. I’m sure there is a reason why I am here today. If I was someone I could have just said‚ ‘No, look‚ this team is struggling and they always have coaches sacked after a short while’‚ then I could have just stayed in Zimbabwe.”

