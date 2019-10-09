Mosimane takes another veiled  swipe at Chiefs

Mosimane and Middendorp were embroiled in a television spat on Monday night after the German coach asked Mosimane not to comment about Chiefs and focus on Sundowns.

This was after the former Bafana Bafana coach claimed that Chiefs were benefiting from referees’ mistakes.

Following Monday’s heated debate, Mosimane, who recently joined Twitter, posted an old picture of himself celebrating his side’s victory against Chiefs in last year’s Shell Helix Ultra Cup.

“This was after the match at the Shell Helix Ultra Cup last year. You know the story,” read a tweet from Mosimane.

Sundowns and Chiefs are set to square off again in the annual tournament at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

