City goalkeeper explains Bafana snub

Mwenya Chibwe of Polokwane City (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Polokwane City goalkeeper Cyril Chibwe says it was not an easy decision to choose Zambia over Bafana Bafana.

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki revealed that they had planned to call up the goalkeeper to the South African national team camp but the goalkeeper snubbed Bafana Bafana because he had already promised to join Chipolopolo during the international break.

Chibwe was born in the North West to a South African mother but his father is Zambian. The 26-year-old explained that he accepted Zambian’s call up because he wanted to walk in his father’s footsteps.

“My father played for Zambia and that is one of the reasons I went for them,” Chibwe was quoted as saying on Lesedi FM.

“I would like to walk in my father’s footsteps by playing for Zambia and the team that he has played for in the past.

“They (Zambia) reached out to me first. And I said whoever comes first between Zambia and South Africa I would play for them.”

