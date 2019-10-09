PSL News 9.10.2019 11:01 am

Twitter reacts to Pitso and Middendorp’s TV spat

Phakaaathi Reporter
Twitter reacts to Pitso and Middendorp’s TV spat

COLLAGE: Ernst Middendorp and Pitso Mosimane

What was meant to be a friendly TV build-up for Saturday’s Shell Helix Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns turned into an ugly spat.

The duo were invited to the SABC studios to talk about the upcoming game, but Ernst Middendorp used the opportunity to respond to Pitso Mosimane’s claim that Chiefs were benefiting from referees’ mistakes.

READ: Middendorp slams ‘noisy’ Pitso for speaking about Chiefs

Mosimane made the claim after his side’s win against Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium last Wednesday and judging on Middendorp’s reaction, the German did not take kindly to the Sundowns coach’s claim.

In a TV interview on Monday night, Middendorp told Mosimane to stop talking about Chiefs and focus on Sundowns, but Mosimane responded by saying he wouldn’t stop commenting on PSL teams, including Chiefs.

While others commended Middendorp for putting Mosimane in his place, others felt Mosimane was within his rights to make that claim about Chiefs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mosimane is obsessed with Chiefs – Motaung 8.10.2019
Chiefs midfielder on Bafana coach’s radar 8.10.2019
Middendorp slams ‘noisy’ Pitso for speaking about Chiefs 8.10.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 