Twitter reacts to Pitso and Middendorp’s TV spat

The duo were invited to the SABC studios to talk about the upcoming game, but Ernst Middendorp used the opportunity to respond to Pitso Mosimane’s claim that Chiefs were benefiting from referees’ mistakes.

Mosimane made the claim after his side’s win against Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium last Wednesday and judging on Middendorp’s reaction, the German did not take kindly to the Sundowns coach’s claim.

In a TV interview on Monday night, Middendorp told Mosimane to stop talking about Chiefs and focus on Sundowns, but Mosimane responded by saying he wouldn’t stop commenting on PSL teams, including Chiefs.

While others commended Middendorp for putting Mosimane in his place, others felt Mosimane was within his rights to make that claim about Chiefs.

Middendorp punches punch harder than J Cole’s ????. Ernest 6.5

Pitso 3.5#Soccezone pic.twitter.com/3ycgdbqESb — Black Leopards FC Fans™️ (@LidodaduvhaFans) October 7, 2019

“Pitso has been making a lot of noise about Chiefs. He must respect and fear us. You won’t win like last year through a goalkeeper blunder.” ~ Ernst Middendorp???? pic.twitter.com/IDZTiEZgye — Clinton N. ???? (@Nkgadimaclinton) October 8, 2019

Pitso is the King of Clapbacks. If you don’t believe, ask Middendorp ???????????????? — Black is Gold, It’s Beautiful Ngwana wa Pa le Mma (@BlackisGoldz) October 8, 2019

Coach Ernst Middendorp did all us a favor for confronting Pitso. Its no secret that we all would like to tell Pitso in his face of how cry baby he is. But this man did just that. Told him in his face. It was so unprofessional of him to talk about Chiefs when he was not playing it pic.twitter.com/GDME0j2aTK — ®️Saaz Saida???????????? (@MaximumRSA) October 8, 2019

Pitso got what he wanted out of Middendorp. Forget the 12th, the 27th will be more interesting — Murendeni (@MureNems) October 8, 2019

Whoever adviced Middendorp to take on Pitso on live TV doesn’t like him, Pitso was so damn ready for middendorp pic.twitter.com/PZqGUxYHUU — Unbelievable hey ???????? (@9xChamPFion) October 8, 2019

