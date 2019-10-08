Mosimane is obsessed with Chiefs – Motaung

This comes after Mosimane claimed that Chiefs were benefitting from mistakes made by referees during games.

“If the club feels there’s something to respond to, we’ll issue an official statement. But, personally, I think Pitso’s obsessed with Chiefs,” Motaung was quoted as saying by the City Press.

Mosimane laughed off the claims that he was obsessed with Chiefs.

“If you personalise this, then that’s your own problem. I’m not saying that they’re cheating or that referees are helping them. They’re benefiting from the mistakes of the referees. It might be us tomorrow,” Mosimane told City Press.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, on Monday night, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp didn’t hide his frustration with Mosimane’s comments, telling the Sundowns coach to focus on his players and team, not Chiefs.

