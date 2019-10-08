Monyane explains new role at Pirates

The youngster has been doing well for Pirates since the start of the season, having made it into coach Rulani Mokwena’s starting line-up after putting on fine displays in the U20 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup 2019 for South Africa.

READ: Middendorp slams ‘noisy’ Pitso for speaking about Chiefs

“You know in football, you need to lose yourself for the team, and it’s good to be versatile. I can play anywhere, and I can do my best in that particular position,” Monyane told reporters at the SA U23 camp.

“It’s a position I’ve never played before actually, but I’ve been converted and I’m comfortable there. It’s been a mindset change, so I’ve been doing good – looking at my stats for the season.

“So, it’s something I’m looking forward to and working hard at. Before the season started, I had been playing at right-back – all the pre-season games, and I’ve been doing well, getting assists week-in and week-out in those games, so that’s when they sat me down and said, ‘Look, we want to convert you to right-back because it’s a suitable position for you.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.