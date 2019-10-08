Monyane explains new role at Pirates

PSL News 8.10.2019 03:10 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabiso Monyane of Orlando Pirate (BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates right-back Thabiso Monyane has lifted the lid on how he was converted from a striker to defender at Bucs.

The youngster has been doing well for Pirates since the start of the season, having made it into coach Rulani Mokwena’s starting line-up after putting on fine displays in the U20 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup 2019 for South Africa.

“You know in football, you need to lose yourself for the team, and it’s good to be versatile. I can play anywhere, and I can do my best in that particular position,” Monyane told reporters at the SA U23 camp.

“It’s a position I’ve never played before actually, but I’ve been converted and I’m comfortable there. It’s been a mindset change, so I’ve been doing good – looking at my stats for the season.

“So, it’s something I’m looking forward to and working hard at. Before the season started, I had been playing at right-back – all the pre-season games, and I’ve been doing well, getting assists week-in and week-out in those games, so that’s when they sat me down and said, ‘Look, we want to convert you to right-back because it’s a suitable position for you.”

