Khuzwayo asks Pirates to be patient with ‘intelligent’ Mokwena

Mokwena is under pressure at Pirates, as the club struggled to get the desired results.

Pirates have only won one game in seven across all competitions under Mokwena, having drawn four times and lost twice since taking over from Micho Sredojevic.

“Football is evolving in different sectors right now,” Khuzwayo told the Daily Sun.

“I just hope the club is going to be patient with him and give him enough time and support so that he can show what he is capable of,” added Khuzwayo, who was forced to retire from football due to a recurring ankle injury three months ago.

“Mokwena is a good coach and a very intelligent guy. I do believe that things will at some point improve.”

Pirates’ next game is against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, October 26.

