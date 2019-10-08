Mothiba injury scare for Bafana

The Strasbourg striker has been Bafana’s first-choice striker for some time, and could be joined on the sidelines by strike partner Percy Tau, who arrived in South Africa on Tuesday morning from Club Brugge, but still had to be assessed by Bafana’s medical staff.

Tau picked up a knock in the first half of Brugge’s 4-0 win over Gent on Sunday and had to be taken off in the 41st minute. Tau and Kamohelo Mokotjo both arrived on Tuesday morning and missed the training session at FNB Stadium, though Mokotjo is not injured.

Bongani Zungu, on the other hand, missed training and continues to be assessed by Bafana’s medical staff ahead of the Mali game. SuperSport United’s Ronwen Williams and Dean Furman, picked up minor knocks in Matsatsantsa’s MTN8 final win on Saturday and also missed Tuesday morning’s session.

In better news for Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane, SuperSport’s Bradley Grobler, and Cape Town City’s Kermit Erasmus were able to play a full part in training.

