SuperSport not selling star players yet  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Stan Matthews (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images)

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says the club will not listen to offers for their star players until they find replacements.

Sipho Mbule, Aubrey Modiba and Tebogo Mokoena are on the radar of teams in the Absa Premiership.

Matthews says he will only release these players if the Fifa calendar compels him to sell.

“The principle is simple. There’s a Fifa calendar in place and we’re going to play by that calendar,” Matthews was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“Mbule, Mokoena and Webber are important cogs in the SuperSport’s wheel at the moment. I don’t have other players to replace them with. I’ll only release them if the Fifa calendar compels me to.

“Other than that, I’m going to stick to the calendar and the fixture list of the PSL.”

