SuperSport not selling star players yet  

Sipho Mbule, Aubrey Modiba and Tebogo Mokoena are on the radar of teams in the Absa Premiership.

READ: Assistant referee accused of being a Chiefs fan loses Fifa badge

Matthews says he will only release these players if the Fifa calendar compels him to sell.

“The principle is simple. There’s a Fifa calendar in place and we’re going to play by that calendar,” Matthews was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“Mbule, Mokoena and Webber are important cogs in the SuperSport’s wheel at the moment. I don’t have other players to replace them with. I’ll only release them if the Fifa calendar compels me to.

“Other than that, I’m going to stick to the calendar and the fixture list of the PSL.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.