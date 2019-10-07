Ex-Chippa coach slams trigger happy Mpengesi

Larsen was released by the trigger happy Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi after just five games into the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season.

The former Golden Arrows coach accused Mpengesi of being impulsive and short-sighted for firing coaches.

“As coaches, we’re always looking to plan for three, four or five years. But not everyone has foresight to do that,” Larsen told the Sunday Sun.

“So he (Mpengesi) is impulsive. I think he’s got a history of impatience and impulsive behaviour,” said Larsen.

“I don’t know if it’s in his blood or maybe people around him give him wrong advice. For years, the club has been flirting with relegation. History will tell you, don’t tempt fate. It happened with Santos. If you keep doing things the same way and don’t change for the better, eventually you’ll run out of luck.”

“Nine out of 10 teams that constantly change coaches get relegated. History will prove that fact. Sadly, we don’t learn from such things. I was shocked when I went to Chippa to find that all the coaches before me none of them had put any structure in place, mainly because of the chairperson’s reputation,” he added.

“If it’s a matter of time before a coach is fired, why must he go beyond the call of duty and work with development coaches, go out there and scout for players?

“Why would you go over and beyond when you think it’s just a matter of time before getting fired,” concluded Larsen.

