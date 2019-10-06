We did it for the coach – Williams

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was largely credited for the 1-0 win by United, said the 49-year-old mentor “deserved” to win his maiden trophy as a head coach as he has been in the club for nearly 20 years as a player, a development coach, an assistant coach and now as the leader of the senior team.

“The coach was the captain 20 years ago and he won it as an assistant few years ago, and now lifting his first cup as a coach. He deserves the cup, he has done well for the team and I am extremely happy for him,” said Williams.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper said he is happy that the club’s top brass decided to hire Tembo on a permanent basis at the start of last season.

“I am happy that the management stuck with him. He has learnt from so many coaches and he is part of the history of the team for about winning it. Our technical team as well, coach Andre Arendse played here as well and coach Nico Labohm is the one who actually coached me at development,” he said.

“We are a family orientated team and it is good the way he deals with us players. If he sees we have a lot of games he would give us extended breaks so we are just happy to see him win his first cup, he deserves it,” Williams added.

