We did not lose against SuperSport, we learned: Da Gama

The Lions of the North mentor says the defeat to United felt more like a lesson than a loss as Highlands are just in their second season in the country’s premium division.

“Getting the team right is a journey and a process and this is one of those speed bumps and the hiccups that you get. We have learnt how to lose in a final. We know what it is to lose in a final and we are just going to grow from that,” said Da Gama after leading the Tembisa-based side to only their first cup final since the 1979 Mainstay Cup where they lost to Kaizer Chiefs.

“I am such a positive human being and I believe that we don’t lose, you win or you learn. I think we have learnt a lot and we will take a lot from this and we will grow. There are a lot of teams that have been in the top flight for many years but have not tasted what we have tasted in such a short period. All credit must go to the players, they have done fantastically well and we will keep leaning,” he added.

Da Gama continued: “We have to do some introspection and look at the things that we can improve and just try to be a better team and not take this like the end of the world. This is the start of the journey for us.”

