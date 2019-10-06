Gabuza misses his son’s funeral to play in MTN8 final

When SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo walked into the press conference auditorium at the Orlando Stadium after winning the MTN8 title at the expense of Highlands Park, reporters expected him to be in a celebratory and jubilee mood, but that was not the case.

Tembo, with a very somber tone, grabbed everyone’s attention when he uttered his first words and revealed that he was “feeling a little bit emotional” about the news of the passing away of striker Thamsanqa Gabuza’s son.

Gabuza’s late offspring passed away on Monday, Tembo revealed, and the on-form striker decided not to tell anyone of his teammates or coach because he did not want to change the mood in the team leading to the MTN8 final which they won 1-0 against Highlands Park and Gabuza was named Man-of-the-Match.

“It is something which he did and I did not even expect him to do that. I won’t even encourage him to do that but I think he did what he did for the badge,” said Tembo.

“He had to go through that and still play the way he did. He gave a Man-of-the-Match performance at the back of what happened. I dedicate this win and the cup to him because he really deserves,” Tembo added.

The Matsatsantsa A Pitori mentor continued: “He lost his so on Monday and he never told anyone and the funeral was on Thursday and he did not attend because he only told us in the dressing room that this is what happened. He did not want to upset the camp because we were facing a very crucial game. It hit me that someone can do that for me and for the team. I appreciate that but at the same time I am still hurting.”

